Sapphire Foods posts net loss of Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY26

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sapphire Foods India has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with a net loss of Rs 6.24 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from restaurant sales rose by 6.6% YoY to Rs 740.01 crore during the quarter. The same store sales growth (SSSG) trends for both KFC & Pizza Hut this quarter remained similar as previous quarter except for the negative impact on KFC due to the shift of Navratri days from Q3FY25 to Q2FY26.

EBITDA declined by 7.8% to Rs 106.16 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 115.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin in Q2 FY26 was 14.3% as against 16.6% in Q2 FY25.

 

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 16.58 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 6.12 crore registered in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, the company added 19 KFC restaurants, 2 Pizza Hut in India and 1 Pizza Hut and 1 Taco Bell in Sri Lanka. Sapphire Foods total restaurant count was 997 as on 30th Sep 2025.

Sapphire Foods is a leading YUM franchisee operator in the Indian subcontinent with presence in India and Sri Lanka. The company is the largest international QSR chain in Sri Lanka in terms of revenue and number of restaurants operated as of 31 March 2021. As of 30 September 2025, the company owns and operates 529 KFC and 338 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, 119 Pizza Hut and 11 Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka.

The scrip had risen 0.52% to end at Rs 288.80 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

