Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 58.31% to Rs 204.39 crore

Net profit of Bhageria Industries rose 80.00% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.31% to Rs 204.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales204.39129.11 58 OPM %11.3110.51 -PBDT23.9916.34 47 PBT16.068.44 90 NP11.796.55 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

