Smruthi Organics standalone net profit declines 5.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Smruthi Organics declined 5.41% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.67% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.2931.2517.9513.343.763.662.092.291.401.48

