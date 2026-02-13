Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.85% to Rs 14.08 crore

Net Loss of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 61.85% to Rs 14.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.0836.91-0.141.38-0.79-0.18-1.46-0.78-1.09-0.32

