Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 96.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.04% to Rs 159.93 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 96.62% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.04% to Rs 159.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.159.93101.8416.4612.9815.788.2214.007.1310.485.33

