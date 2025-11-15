Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 122.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.65% to Rs 51.22 croreNet profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 122.75% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 85.65% to Rs 51.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.2227.59 86 OPM %13.539.82 -PBDT6.374.02 58 PBT6.293.83 64 NP4.702.11 123
