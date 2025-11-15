Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 14.03 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.0314.24 -1 OPM %-2.07-0.56 -PBDT0.520.48 8 PBT0.210.17 24 NP0.130.12 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content