Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Ellora Traders reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-300.000 -PBDT-0.030 0 PBT-0.030 0 NP-0.030 0
