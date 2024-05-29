Business Standard
Pact Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter



Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 94.62% to Rs 0.72 crore
Net profit of Pact Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.62% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 71.62% to Rs 6.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.7213.38 -95 6.5122.94 -72 OPM %-26.393.44 --81.112.57 - PBDT-0.190.02 PL -5.28-0.59 -795 PBT-0.22-0.03 -633 -5.41-0.80 -576 NP0.03-0.26 LP -5.16-1.03 -401
First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

