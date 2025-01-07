Business Standard

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Surges 2.77%

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd has lost 12.6% over last one month compared to 1.18% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd gained 2.77% today to trade at Rs 688. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.18% to quote at 45033.49. The index is up 1.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ami Organics Ltd increased 2.56% and Innova Captab Ltd added 2.53% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 39.68 % over last one year compared to the 9.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd has lost 12.6% over last one month compared to 1.18% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13010 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 885.95 on 02 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 321.93 on 15 Feb 2024.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

