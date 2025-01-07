Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement for NHAI project in West Bengal

Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement for NHAI project in West Bengal

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon announced that Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road (SPV), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 06 January 2025, for the Project viz. for Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode. (Project).

The SPV has been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for the execution of this Project as per requirement of the Concession Agreement.

The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs.1,391 crore.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NESCO successfully bids for National Highways Logistics Management project

NESCO successfully bids for National Highways Logistics Management project

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Barometers nudge higher; breadth strong

Info Edge billings climb 16% YoY in Q3 FY25

Info Edge billings climb 16% YoY in Q3 FY25

USFDA accepts Sentynl's NDA for CUTX-101

USFDA accepts Sentynl's NDA for CUTX-101

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon