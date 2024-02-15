Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 275.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 36.99% to Rs 248.73 croreNet loss of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 275.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.99% to Rs 248.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 394.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales248.73394.75 -37 OPM %-65.0111.40 -PBDT-186.6128.53 PL PBT-212.570.55 PL NP-275.340.45 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content