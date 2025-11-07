Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 12.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 680.53 croreNet profit of Somany Ceramics declined 12.65% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 680.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 661.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales680.53661.52 3 OPM %7.868.47 -PBDT44.8743.84 2 PBT18.5824.68 -25 NP14.9917.16 -13
