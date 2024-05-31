Business Standard
Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 61.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 10.26 crore
Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 61.59% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.44% to Rs 24.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.00% to Rs 39.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.268.97 14 39.3226.39 49 OPM %97.3793.53 -98.8096.67 - PBDT5.133.69 39 15.7010.56 49 PBT5.113.67 39 15.6410.52 49 NP7.324.53 62 24.2018.00 34
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

