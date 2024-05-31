Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 61.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 10.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 34.44% to Rs 24.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.00% to Rs 39.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 61.59% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.