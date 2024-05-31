Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Triton Valves reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 8.71% to Rs 105.04 crore
Net profit of Triton Valves reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 105.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 428.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.0496.62 9 428.32362.49 18 OPM %7.904.47 -7.173.94 - PBDT5.410.60 802 18.483.12 492 PBT1.86-2.91 LP 5.24-9.53 LP NP0.92-2.49 LP 2.81-8.66 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Triton Valves reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Powering Indian industries: Shri Ank Enterprise's High-Quality Hydraulic Solutions

Triton Corp. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Triveni Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 57.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Halder Venture standalone net profit rises 42.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon