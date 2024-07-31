Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 2527.43 croreNet profit of Sonata Software declined 12.06% to Rs 105.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 2527.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2015.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2527.432015.53 25 OPM %6.978.84 -PBDT175.01185.57 -6 PBT141.74154.37 -8 NP105.63120.12 -12
