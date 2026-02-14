Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 19.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 94.26% to Rs 20.30 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements declined 19.61% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 94.26% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.3010.45 94 OPM %7.4415.89 -PBDT1.371.47 -7 PBT1.111.22 -9 NP0.821.02 -20
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:34 PM IST