Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 284.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 54.74% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.8.005.1721.889.481.690.421.430.320.960.25