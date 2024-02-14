Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Source Natural Foods &amp; Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 284.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 54.74% to Rs 8.00 crore
Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 284.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 54.74% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.005.17 55 OPM %21.889.48 -PBDT1.690.42 302 PBT1.430.32 347 NP0.960.25 284
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 53.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Mishtann Foods standalone net profit declines 69.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 19.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Aveer Foods standalone net profit declines 84.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 61.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO ends with 1.53x subscription

Sensex rises 268 pts, Nifty closes above 21,800, VIX slides 2.35%

Japanese stocks slump from 34 year high

Sula Vineyards Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Petroleum Minister says India set to increase share of natural gas from 6% to 15% in energy mix

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon