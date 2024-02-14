Sales rise 54.74% to Rs 8.00 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 284.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 54.74% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.005.17 55 OPM %21.889.48 -PBDT1.690.42 302 PBT1.430.32 347 NP0.960.25 284
