Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 7.71 croreNet profit of Sovereign Diamonds declined 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.13% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 27.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
