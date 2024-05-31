Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore
Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics rose 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 233.33% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 0.430.43 0 OPM %-9.09-36.36 --2.33-4.65 - PBDT0.370.28 32 1.900.43 342 PBT0.330.28 18 1.860.43 333 NP0.290.28 4 1.500.45 233
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 14.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Sudal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon