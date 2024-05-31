Sudal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.42% to Rs 34.83 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 121.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 144.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sudal Industries reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 34.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.34.8339.32144.11159.858.44-13.485.05-4.092.25-10.76-1.80-28.511.78-11.24-3.59-30.901.14-11.24121.18-33.38