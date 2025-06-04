SPARC tanks after psoriasis, eczema drug flunks Phase 2 trials

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) dropped 18.63% to Rs 159.15 after the company announced disappointing results from a key clinical trial.In a regulatory filing, SPARC said that its partner, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SPIL), reported top-line results from Phase 2 studies of Vibozilimod (SCD-044), a drug candidate aimed at treating moderate-to-severe psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Both trials failed to meet their primary endpoints: a 75% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI75) and Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI75), respectively, by Week 16.
Following the setback, SPARC and SPIL stated they would assess the appropriate next steps for the development of Vibozilimod.
SPARC is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally, through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.
On a consolidated basis, SPARC reported net loss of Rs 59.77 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 105.79 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales rose 64.19% year-on-year to Rs 27.19 crore in Q4 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content