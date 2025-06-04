Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2025.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2025.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd lost 18.76% to Rs 158.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94359 shares in the past one month.

 

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd crashed 10.33% to Rs 77.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 437.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 3.89% to Rs 100.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10093 shares in the past one month.

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd dropped 3.48% to Rs 1024. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5155 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd fell 3.43% to Rs 271.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54599 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

