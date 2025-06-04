Megastar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bartronics India Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.
Megastar Foods Ltd tumbled 10.06% to Rs 223.05 at 13:58 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3239 shares in the past one month.
Bartronics India Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 13.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 16.34. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83187 shares in the past one month.
IFL Enterprises Ltd dropped 9.30% to Rs 1.17. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 268.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 107.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd pared 8.74% to Rs 33.84. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10311 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content