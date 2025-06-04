Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Megastar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Megastar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bartronics India Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.

Bartronics India Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.

Megastar Foods Ltd tumbled 10.06% to Rs 223.05 at 13:58 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3239 shares in the past one month.

 

Bartronics India Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 13.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 16.34. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83187 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB Financial's ₹12,500 cr IPO approved: Key risks, strengths you must know

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 270 pts, tests 81,000; Eternal up 4%, Jio Fin 2%; breadth favours bulls

Alcohol consumption

Tilaknagar tops $600 mn race for Imperial Blue, to expand whisky portfolio

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab bridge, flag off Vande Bharat trains in J-K

PremiumThe number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Smallcap auto ancillary stock surges 49% in 1 week; up 119% from April low

IFL Enterprises Ltd dropped 9.30% to Rs 1.17. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 268.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 107.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd pared 8.74% to Rs 33.84. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10311 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Indegene Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Indegene Ltd counter

Indices trade higher; metal shares shine

Indices trade higher; metal shares shine

Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon