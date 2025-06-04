Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radico Khaitan jumps 11% in seven days

Radico Khaitan jumps 11% in seven days

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Radico Khaitan rallied 1.54% to Rs 2,710.95, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Radico Khaitan surged 11.07% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 2,440.65 on 26 May 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,790 today. The counter has soared 89.72% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,428.95 hit on 26 May 2024.

On the BSE, 0.46 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 0.11 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 7.02% as against the Sensex's 0.24% rise.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 28.76% as against a 9.85% rise in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 72.47% as against Sensex's 12.37% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 69.584. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 2,452.52, 2,318.75, and 2,268.44, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Radico Khaitan is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. It is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 59.76% to Rs 90.71 crore on a 20.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,304.08 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

