Spenta International standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.53% to Rs 9.14 croreNet profit of Spenta International declined 42.17% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.53% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.35% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.52% to Rs 35.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
