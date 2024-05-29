Business Standard
Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 50.65 crore
Net loss of Uniphos Enterprises reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.58% to Rs 38.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3345.58% to Rs 50.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.650 0 50.651.47 3346 OPM %-1.700 --6.12-194.56 - PBDT-0.210.42 PL 39.7740.23 -1 PBT-0.420.20 PL 38.9439.63 -2 NP-0.630.47 PL 38.6139.23 -2
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

