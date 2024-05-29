Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 50.65 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 1.58% to Rs 38.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3345.58% to Rs 50.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Uniphos Enterprises reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.