SPML Infra bags Rs 1,073 cr water supply project

SPML Infra bags Rs 1,073 cr water supply project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

From Indore Municipal Corporation

SPML Infra has been awarded a prestigious Rs. 1,073 crore (inc. of GST) project by Indore Municipal Corporation for the augmentation of the water supply system under the AMRUT 2.0; an ambitious initiative launched by Govt. of India with the goal of making Indian cities "water secure" and self-reliant. The project also includes a comprehensive 10-year Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contract.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

