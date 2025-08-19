Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind divests 3.06% stake in Inox Renewable Solutions

Inox Wind divests 3.06% stake in Inox Renewable Solutions

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

For consideration of Rs 175 cr

Inox Wind has entered into agreements, last executed on 18 August, 2025, for divestment of 49,57,142 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each of its material subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (IRSL) for an aggregate value of ~Rs.175 crore. Consequent to the said transfer, the Company's shareholding in IRSL shall reduce from 91.90% to 88.84%.

Response Informatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Magnus Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Shrydus Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Frick India standalone net profit declines 62.48% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

