Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magnus Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Magnus Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 13.37% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Magnus Retail reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.951.72 13 OPM %24.62-3.49 -PBDT0.41-0.12 LP PBT0.41-0.12 LP NP0.41-0.12 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Shrydus Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Frick India standalone net profit declines 62.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Gifty Nifty hints towards muted opening; Asian markets mostly decline

GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

