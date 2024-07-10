Sportking India spurts as board to mull stock split on 20 July

Sportking India jumped 5.67% to Rs 941 after the company announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 20 July 2024 to consider the sub-division/ split of the equity shares.

On the same day, the board will also consider financial results for quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Sportking India is engaged in manufacturing of Cotton Yarn, Synthetic Yarn and Blended Yarn.

The company's net profit dropped 25.9% to Rs 22.86 crore despite of 14.5% rise in net sales to Rs 611.18 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

