Blue Star Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2024.
Blue Star Ltd tumbled 7.41% to Rs 1712.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22720 shares in the past one month.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 6.72% to Rs 2729.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd crashed 5.53% to Rs 306.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61308 shares in the past one month.
Valor Estate Ltd plummeted 5.29% to Rs 206.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd corrected 4.88% to Rs 2353.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16699 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

