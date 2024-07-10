Nifty hovers below 24,300; FMCG shares in demand

At 14:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 539.38 points or 0.67% to 79,812.26. The Nifty 50 index declined 160.85 points or 0.66% to 24,272.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tumbled 0.86%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,190 shares rose and 2,704 shares fell. A total of 92 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index slipped 1.66% to 2,013.25. The index advanced 4.14% in four trading sessions.

Godrej Consumer Products (up 2.17%), Britannia Industries (up 1.85%), Marico (up 1.72%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.63%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.87%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (up 0.87%), Dabur India (up 0.71%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.63%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 0.53%) and Radico Khaitan (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Varun Beverages (down 0.79%), United Spirits (down 0.73%) and United Breweries (down 0.54%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Siemens rose 0.72%. The companys consortium with Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has secured an order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 project.

Infosys declined 0.26%. The IT major announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm to fuel growth through cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics ERP.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The domestic equity barometers continued to trade with moderate losses in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,300 level after hitting day's high of 24,461.05 in early trade. FMCG stocks edged higher for fourth consecutive trading session.