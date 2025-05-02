Sportking India standalone net profit rises 58.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 628.81 croreNet profit of Sportking India rose 58.01% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 628.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 611.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.29% to Rs 109.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 2524.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2377.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales628.81611.18 3 2524.232377.14 6 OPM %11.8310.98 -10.428.63 - PBDT74.0753.43 39 239.44181.80 32 PBT50.8831.58 61 149.8095.91 56 NP36.1222.86 58 109.2570.35 55
