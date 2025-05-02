Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.53% to Rs 704.14 croreNet profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 26.77% to Rs 86.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 704.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 620.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.29% to Rs 476.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 525.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 2660.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2462.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales704.14620.24 14 2660.472462.39 8 OPM %72.0071.24 -72.1571.95 - PBDT354.62326.58 9 1377.461329.66 4 PBT250.28232.56 8 971.47947.00 3 NP86.85118.60 -27 476.28525.04 -9
