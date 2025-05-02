Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quint Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 50.43% to Rs 7.56 crore

Net loss of Quint Digital reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.43% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 74.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.79% to Rs 31.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.5615.25 -50 31.8165.98 -52 OPM %-55.294.72 --56.08-33.27 - PBDT-0.725.13 PL -1.88-11.62 84 PBT-1.862.15 PL -7.00-27.06 74 NP-2.350.53 PL -32.5974.66 PL

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

