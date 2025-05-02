Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 7727.10 croreNet profit of Indus Towers declined 3.99% to Rs 1779.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1853.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 7727.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7193.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.54% to Rs 9931.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6036.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 30122.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28600.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7727.107193.20 7 30122.8028600.60 5 OPM %56.8856.60 -69.2050.90 - PBDT4056.004053.40 0 19555.8014182.30 38 PBT2363.002488.90 -5 13153.708122.40 62 NP1779.101853.10 -4 9931.706036.20 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content