SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.95% to Rs 44.93 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.95% to Rs 44.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.9334.31 31 OPM %65.1970.18 -PBDT11.839.94 19 PBT10.328.32 24 NP8.256.60 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content