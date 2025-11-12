Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 37.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.57% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 37.29% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.57% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.491.06 41 OPM %65.7772.64 -PBDT0.930.77 21 PBT0.830.68 22 NP0.810.59 37
