Varroc Engineering standalone net profit declines 14.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 2037.86 croreNet profit of Varroc Engineering declined 14.99% to Rs 67.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 2037.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1884.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2037.861884.77 8 OPM %9.0511.04 -PBDT157.30171.05 -8 PBT92.64108.11 -14 NP67.6579.58 -15
