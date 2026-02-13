Zel Jewellers standalone net profit declines 48.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 41.89 crore

Net profit of Zel Jewellers declined 48.36% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.41.8941.726.7310.691.953.381.563.181.262.44

