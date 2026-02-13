Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zel Jewellers standalone net profit declines 48.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 41.89 crore

Net profit of Zel Jewellers declined 48.36% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales41.8941.72 0 OPM %6.7310.69 -PBDT1.953.38 -42 PBT1.563.18 -51 NP1.262.44 -48

Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

