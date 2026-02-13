Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dilip Buildcon wins ATF pipeline project worth Rs 124 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Dilip Buildcon has been selected as the successful for securing Authorization to Lay, Built, Operate, or Expand Petroleum or Petroleum Product (Air Turbine Fuel / ATF) Pipeline from Navgam. Gujarat to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Gujarat. The Project Authority to grant license is Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The Project entails the grant of an exclusive license by PNGRB to act as the authorized entity for the development of pipeline infrastructure for the transportation of ATF, including financing, construction, and operation of the same, and to levy and collect tariff for the transportation of ATF up to the designated delivery point for a period of 25 years.

 

The Project shall be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), in which Dilip Buildcon (DBL) shall hold 100% equity. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works are proposed to be awarded to DBL, representing a business opportunity valued at approximately Rs 124 crore (excluding GST), to be executed over a period of 24 months.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

