Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 66.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.24% to Rs 751.01 croreNet profit of Star Cement declined 66.72% to Rs 31.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.24% to Rs 751.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 760.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales751.01760.47 -1 OPM %15.4617.00 -PBDT111.61135.77 -18 PBT39.07103.96 -62 NP31.0493.26 -67
