Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.09% to Rs 7.02 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance declined 25.33% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.026.68 5 OPM %84.9086.53 -PBDT2.093.13 -33 PBT1.952.99 -35 NP1.712.29 -25
