Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Starteck Finance declined 25.33% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.026.6884.9086.532.093.131.952.991.712.29