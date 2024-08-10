Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 1.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.11% to Rs 576.08 croreNet profit of Metro Brands declined 1.18% to Rs 91.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.11% to Rs 576.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 582.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales576.08582.52 -1 OPM %31.3132.03 -PBDT182.96182.46 0 PBT122.95128.21 -4 NP91.7392.83 -1
