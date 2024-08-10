Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 1553.66 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries declined 5.76% to Rs 69.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 1553.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1502.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1553.661502.47 3 OPM %12.0113.80 -PBDT159.27182.62 -13 PBT98.50135.94 -28 NP69.7574.01 -6
