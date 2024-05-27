Sunil Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.84% to Rs 14.06 croreSunil Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.88% to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.75% to Rs 180.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
