Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.02% to Rs 23.56 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance declined 19.05% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.02% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales23.5615.81 49 OPM %65.3269.07 -PBDT2.703.25 -17 PBT2.513.07 -18 NP2.042.52 -19
