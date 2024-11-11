Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 30.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 30.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 1035.49 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 30.82% to Rs 67.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 1035.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 932.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1035.49932.49 11 OPM %11.8811.89 -PBDT114.2190.32 26 PBT100.9080.27 26 NP67.0751.27 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 1 | 0 Malaysia in 3rd quarter

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Bank of India Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 63% to Rs 2,374 cr

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India targets $100 billion trade with Russia by 2030: EAM Jaishankar

Yogendra Yadav

'Very sad experience': Yogendra Yadav slams Air India's poor service

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia optimistic on non-terrestrial networks to connect unconnected India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon