State Bank of India spurts 0.3%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 834.2, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% jump in NIFTY and a 8.17% jump in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 834.2, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 25193.55. The Sensex is at 82521.43, down 0.14%. State Bank of India has gained around 5.34% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57168.95, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 157.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 834.75, up 0.04% on the day. State Bank of India is down 6.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.58% jump in NIFTY and a 8.17% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

